Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average of $316.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.