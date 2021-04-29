Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,296.01 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

