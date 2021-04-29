Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,514.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,380.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,135.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

