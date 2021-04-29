Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $212.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

