Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

