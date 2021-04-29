Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,508,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.