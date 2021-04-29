PARSIQ 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.55 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $178.82 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00077418 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002934 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.