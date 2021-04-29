Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Patrick Industries worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,228. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

PATK stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.63 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

