Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Up 102.6% in April

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PGOL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,919. Patriot Gold has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Patriot Gold
