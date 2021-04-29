Patron (PAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Patron has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $8,488.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

