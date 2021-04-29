Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

