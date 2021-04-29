PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,580.70 and approximately $219.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01194956 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

