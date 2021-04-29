Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $909.47 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $909.47 million and $67.66 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00055031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016157 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 909,804,609 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

