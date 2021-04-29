PayBX (AXPR) Price Down 22.2% This Week

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

