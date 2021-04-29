Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

