Payfair Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Payfair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Payfair has traded 822.7% higher against the dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $95,971.92 and $67.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Payfair Profile

Payfair (CRYPTO:PFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

