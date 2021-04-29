Paylocity (PCTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $199.95 on Thursday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.