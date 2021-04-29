PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $110,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20. The company has a market cap of $316.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

