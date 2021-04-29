PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $272.73 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.64 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

