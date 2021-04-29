Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Paytomat has a total market capitalization of $182,867.59 and $1,131.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00281158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.00 or 0.01093138 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.30 or 0.00707234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.91 or 0.99720124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.