PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of PBF Logistics worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

