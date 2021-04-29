PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.32

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 1618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

