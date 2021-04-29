PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.84 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of CNXN opened at $45.21 on Thursday. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.