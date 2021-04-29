PDF Solutions (PDFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PDF Solutions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. On average, analysts expect PDF Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.76 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

