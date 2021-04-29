Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. 10,241,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,254. The stock has a market cap of $382.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

