Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pearson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pearson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 232,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,398 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

