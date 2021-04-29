Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.
NYSE PSO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
