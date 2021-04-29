Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.63 million-$150.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.52 million.

PEB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

