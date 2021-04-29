Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $172.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.57.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,838. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

