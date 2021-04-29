PegNet (PEG) Price Up 19.7% This Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $795,190.46 and approximately $8,870.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00067716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00295026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $610.84 or 0.01141231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00727830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,808.63 or 1.00530796 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.