Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,474.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,369 shares of company stock valued at $56,706,157. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.