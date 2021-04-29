Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.24

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.24 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 5885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 71.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $8,279,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,893,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

