Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

