Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18,681.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

