Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $92.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

