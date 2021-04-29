Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY remained flat at $$28.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

