Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 168.6% in April

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the March 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.0 days.

PEGRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRF stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

