Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.