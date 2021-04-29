People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel Sells 61,075 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 63,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,540. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

