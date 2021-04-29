PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.