Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

