Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.54 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

