Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.