Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $173-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

Perficient stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.