Perficient’s (PRFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRFT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.09. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,462. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.