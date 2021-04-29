Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PYNKF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 10,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a clinical stage medical device company, develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The company offers an optical tissue imaging system, an imaging platform, which provides clinicians with the real time ability to assess tissue microstructures during diagnostic, surgical, and pathology procedures.

