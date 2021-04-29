Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,883 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

The company has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

