Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $16.56

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.56, but opened at $17.35. Perion Network shares last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 2,883 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.
The company has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
