PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

NYSE:PKI traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $130.50. 1,151,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,588. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

