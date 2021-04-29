Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,124,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after buying an additional 296,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -691.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

