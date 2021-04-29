Pershing Square Holdings to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSH traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,725 ($35.60). 107,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,010. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,845 ($37.17).

