Persistence (XPRT) Price Hits $10.76

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Persistence has traded up 320.9% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00020113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $169.23 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00079812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.00818239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00097715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (CRYPTO:XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,657,082 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,035 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

